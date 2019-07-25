Is this Google's Pixelbook 2? New FCC filing suggests yes

Have you been waiting for Google to update the Pixelbook? Well, it looks like a second-generation model is on the way.

Google already confirmed it plans to double down on the Pixelbook, thereby confirming a Pixelbook 2 would arrive at some point. Now, thanks to a new FCC filing, it's looking very likely that the laptop's launch is imminent. Although the filing is confidential, it is from Quanta, which made the first Pixelbook, and the label shows the same font that's been used on Google’s other Pixel devices.

Now, both 9to5Google and Android Police noted the FCC ID (HFSG021A) is more closely associated with Pixel smartphones. For instance, the Pixel 3A had the FCC ID of G020A, while the original Pixelbook had HFSC0A. But don't get too hung up on this detail, as it could be nothing.

FCC filings typically precede official product announcements by just a few months. Since this one is confidential for 180 days, we likely won't learn more until this autumn. Of course, Google tends to hold a hardware event in October. Perhaps that's when this laptop will debut?

At this point, we know nothing about the Chrome OS machine, so let's hope we see some leaks about it over the next few months.