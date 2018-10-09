  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Laptops
    3. >
  3. Laptop news
    4. >
  4. Google laptop news

Pixel Slate is here: Google debuts a detachable Chrome OS tablet

|
Google Pixel Slate is here: Google debuts a detachable Chrome OS tablet

- It will go on sale from November

Google announced a Pixel-branded, Chrome OS-powered tablet that doubles a laptop. It's called Google Pixel Slate.

While at its Made by Google event in New York City on 9 October, the Mountain View-based company trotted out a device that had been rumoured for weeks: the Google Pixel Slate, and it's very much like the Surface Pro. It features front-facing and rear-facing camera with Portrait mode and advanced camera technology, a fingerprint scanner, and a detachable keyboard cover with a kickstand.

So, to be clear, this is a 2-in-1. The Pixel Slate runs Google's Chrome operating system, and Trond Wuellner, Google's director of product management, definitively said during the event that it is "not a laptop trying to be a tablet."

We know that it features a 293ppi LCD display, 8-megapixel rear- and front-facing cameras, a fingerprint scanner, and front-firing stereo speakers. It also has integrated Google Assistant, Titan security, Family Link control, and a free 3-month trial of YouTube TV. It further features up to 10 hours of battery life and supports the $99 Pixelbook Pen stylus, which debuted at last year.

Pixel Slate works with a new Pixel Slate keyboard, too, which has rounded, backlit keys. It connects magnetically, features a kickstand, and there's no charging required. It costs $199/£189 separately, while the Pixel Slate will go on sale from November starting at $599/£549.

Google Pixel Slate follows last year's Google Pixelbook, a hybrid device that functions as both a laptop and a tablet (see our review here).

To see what else Google announced during the Made by Event, or to watch the show for yourself, see Pocket-lint's guide here.

PopularIn Laptops
Razer Blade 15 Base Model comes with extended storage and a lower price
Pixel Slate is here: Google debuts a detachable Chrome OS tablet
Dell Small Business is leading the way in cyber security, here's how!
Intel reveals '9th gen' Core i5, i7 and i9 performance processors
Best gaming keyboards: The best quiet, loud, colourful and proud mechanical keyboards around
What are Wi-Fi 5 and Wi-Fi 6? Why Wi-Fi is introducing catchy names for different standards?
Comments