Google announced a Pixel-branded, Chrome OS-powered tablet that doubles a laptop. It's called Google Pixel Slate.

While at its Made by Google event in New York City on 9 October, the Mountain View-based company trotted out a device that had been rumoured for weeks: the Google Pixel Slate, and it's very much like the Surface Pro. It features front-facing and rear-facing camera with Portrait mode and advanced camera technology, a fingerprint scanner, and a detachable keyboard cover with a kickstand.

So, to be clear, this is a 2-in-1. The Pixel Slate runs Google's Chrome operating system, and Trond Wuellner, Google's director of product management, definitively said during the event that it is "not a laptop trying to be a tablet."

We know that it features a 293ppi LCD display, 8-megapixel rear- and front-facing cameras, a fingerprint scanner, and front-firing stereo speakers. It also has integrated Google Assistant, Titan security, Family Link control, and a free 3-month trial of YouTube TV. It further features up to 10 hours of battery life and supports the $99 Pixelbook Pen stylus, which debuted at last year.

Pixel Slate works with a new Pixel Slate keyboard, too, which has rounded, backlit keys. It connects magnetically, features a kickstand, and there's no charging required. It costs $199/£189 separately, while the Pixel Slate will go on sale from November starting at $599/£549.

Google Pixel Slate follows last year's Google Pixelbook, a hybrid device that functions as both a laptop and a tablet (see our review here).

To see what else Google announced during the Made by Event, or to watch the show for yourself, see Pocket-lint's guide here.