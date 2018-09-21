Full renders of Google Pixelbook “Nocturne” leak

We've previously heard rumours of at least one new Google Pixelbook coming, but now we have clear pictures too.

Renders were spotted on the website of Brydge, a company that usually makes keyboards of iPads. The accidentally posted shots allegedly show Brydge's new Pixelbook keyboard along with the rumoured "Nocturne" device.

The images were lifted and re-posted by About Chromebooks before they could be taken down, and the dedicated website strongly believes they are of the next Pixelbook Chrome tablet.

It also says that the Nocturne will sport two USB Type-C ports and stereo speakers.

We'll know for sure in the coming weeks, with the "Made by Google" launch event taking place on Tuesday 9 October. You'll be able to watch it live online here.

As well as the device codenamed Nocturne, an "Atlas" Pixelbook is expected to appear at the event. And, of course, we will finally get to see the Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL smartphones in the flesh.

You can read all about those here during the build up, but you can rest assured that we'll bring you all the confirmed details, hands-ons and, eventually, reviews on the phones, new Pixelbooks and anything else announced in the coming weeks and months.