New Pixelbook specs have leaked out ahead of Google's 4 October event

We're pretty sure Google is going to announce a laptop tomorrow.

Google is expected to launch two new Pixel phones at its 4 October event, but according to leaks, the company might also unveil a high-end Chromebook, dubbed Pixelbook. If you had your doubts about it, check out this new leak from electronics reseller Synnex (via 9to5Google), which has revealed more information about the upcoming device, like that it has a 12.3-inch display.

Pixebook will also be powered by an Intel Core i5 series processor. There should even be three different models that differ by capacity - ranging between 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB sizes for storage. Droid Life leak previously claimed these would cost $1,199, $1,399, and $1,749, respectively. We’ll know for sure when Google officially announces the Pixelbook during its event.

