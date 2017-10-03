  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Laptops
    3. >
  3. Laptop news
    4. >
  4. Google laptop news

New Pixelbook specs have leaked out ahead of Google's 4 October event

|
Droid-Life New Pixelbook specs have leaked out ahead of Google's 4 October event
The browser shopping tool that will save you money when booking your next hotel room
The browser shopping tool that will save you money when booking your next hotel roomBy Pocket-lint Promotion

- It'll be powered by an Intel Core i5 series processor

We're pretty sure Google is going to announce a laptop tomorrow.

Google is expected to launch two new Pixel phones at its 4 October event, but according to leaks, the company might also unveil a high-end Chromebook, dubbed Pixelbook. If you had your doubts about it, check out this new leak from electronics reseller Synnex (via 9to5Google), which has revealed more information about the upcoming device, like that it has a 12.3-inch display.

Pixebook will also be powered by an Intel Core i5 series processor. There should even be three different models that differ by capacity - ranging between 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB sizes for storage. Droid Life leak previously claimed these would cost $1,199, $1,399, and $1,749, respectively. We’ll know for sure when Google officially announces the Pixelbook during its event.

See Pocket-lint's guide for more details about what could be unveiled.

PopularIn Laptops
  1. Dell is holding a huge 'Black Friday in July' sale right now
  2. Imagine a Raspberry Pi with 4K video and hexa-core processor, the Renegade Elite is exactly that
  3. MacOS 10.14 Mojave features, release date and everything you need to know
  4. How to get the MacOS Mojave public beta running on your Mac
  5. EE rolls out ultrafast 300Mbps Fibre Max home broadband
  1. Qualcomm Snapdragon 1000 details leak, designed for Windows 10 laptops
  2. How to make Apple repair your faulty MacBook keyboard for free
  3. Intel vs AMD: how do they compare?
  4. The best Chromebook 2018: Our pick of the top Chrome OS laptops
  5. Dell XPS 13 review: The best ultraportable ever?
Comments