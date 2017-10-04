Google introduces Pixelbook to "reimagine the laptop experience"

Google has unveiled a brand new laptop in the form of the Pixelbook. Gone is the Chrome branding and in comes the Pixel name, to let you know that this laptop is an extension of the Pixel phone.

The Pixelbook is incredibly thin at 10mm at its thickest point and coming in at 1kg on the scales, it's incredibly light and easy to carry around with you. It's not just a laptop though, but a 4-in-1 convertible instead, this means it can be used in laptop, stand, tablet and tent modes. Google says the Pixelbook is the first convertible to feel like an actual tablet when in tablet mode.

It will only be available in silver, with a two-tone finish that mimics the Pixel smartphone. Under the the hood, the Pixelbook will be available with Intel Core i5 and i7 processors, up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of SSD storage. The display comes in at 12.3-inches and the keyboard features soft touch, backlit keys.

Battery life is rated at 10 hours on a single charge, but can be recharged to two hours of life in just 15 minutes. You're also able to use the same charging cable for the Pixelbook as you do the Pixel 2, so you only need to carry one cable.

You can use the Pixelbook with the accompanying Pixelbook Pen, too. The Pixelbook Pen can be used in conjunction with Google Assistant, so you can circle a picture of someone famous when you're browsing the web, and Assistant will give you a link to find out more about them. It has more than 2,000 levels of pressure sensitivity, 60-degrees of angular awareness and 10ms latency.

While it may not be called a Chromebook anymore, the Pixelbook does still run on ChromeOS. This gives you full access to the Google Play Store

The Google Pixelbook will be available in three configurations starting at £999/$999, with the Pixelbook Pen costing £99/$99. They're available to pre-order in the US, Canada and the UK now from the Google Store. The configurations are as follows: