Google Chrome built-in ad blocker imminent

Google has been working on its own ad blocker to be built into its Chrome browser for the best part of a year. Now it's ready for release, with the software expected to appear in Chrome from tomorrow, 15 February.

To date, third-party software, such as the AdBlock Chrome plug-in, has been used to prevent in-browser adverts. However, they generally have cavalier approaches to blocking advertising, which hinder content creators and websites (such as Pocket-lint) as they shut out all ads on a site.

Google's integrated ad blocker is different. It will eliminate adverts that it considers a nuisance and intrusive, but will leave "compelling, useful and engaging" online commercials.

The software giant previously joined the Coalition for Better Ads, a group that strives to make online advertising meet higher standards. That way visitors won't find it necessary to block all adverts, just those that blare music or get in the way of the content they enjoy.

And in that case, websites will be able to serve their visitors better and still retain a financial model that includes advertising.

Google originally gave websites six-months to get their sites in order before blocking any ads on their domains. Most, it claims, now comply with the Better Ads Standards.

Adverts still on the unacceptable list include pop-ups, videos that auto-play with audio, adverts that appear before a website loads and full-screen scrollover ads on mobile.