Google quietly kills its high-end Pixel Chromebook laptop line

Farewell, Pixel.

No, not the Pixel phones. We're talking about Google's high-end, $1,299 Pixel Chromebooks. Long before Google started shipping flagship phones under the Pixel brand, it offered Pixel laptops. But, according to TechCrunch, which spoke to Google senior vice president for hardware Rick Osterloh at Mobile World Congress, Google plans to stop making the Pixel Chromebook line after just two iterations.

Google wants to chop the entire Pixel line down to just the Pixel and Pixel XL smartphones, as well as the Pixel C tablet, though there may be other devices carrying the brand name in the future. Just don't expect laptops to be one of them. So, if you're looking to snag a Pixel Chromebook before it's too late... you're simply out of luck. The company sold out of them last summer and has yet to restock them.

This doesn't mean Chrome OS is done. It just means Google is getting out of the Chromebook-making game; third-party manufacturers will still make and ship their own Chrome OS-powered machines and Chromebooks. "Google hasn't backed away from laptops," Osterloh explained. "We have the number two market share in the US and UK - but we have no plans for Google-branded laptops."

Osterloh also acknowledged at MWC 2017 in Barcelona that the Pixel smartphones have been suffering from supply and demand issues.