  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Laptops
    3. >
  3. Laptop news
    4. >
  4. Google laptop news

Good news, all 2017 Chromebooks will support Android apps

|
Pocket-lint Good news, all 2017 Chromebooks will support Android apps
Best laptop 2018: All the top notebooks, 2-in-1s and ultraportables to buy today
Best laptop 2018: All the top notebooks, 2-in-1s and ultraportables to buy today

- All 2017 Chromebooks will get access to Play Store

- Only a select number currently have access following an update

Chromebooks have always been a decent, affordable laptop alternative. Yes, you need a constant internet connection for them to work, but if you do, you gain access to all things Google. Well, nearly all things Google. Until now, only select Chromebooks have been able to support Android apps and services from the Google Play Store via an update, you can find a full list here.

Now, Google has announced - by way of a single line of text on this page - that every single Chromebook released in 2017 will come with pre-installed access to the Play Store, no updates required.

This means 2017 Chromebooks, such as the Asus Chromebook Flip, will have out-of-the-box access to a much wider range of applications, including Netflix, Skype and the Microsoft Office suite of programs. However it isn't clear if apps will be able to be reformatted for Chromebook screens, of if you'll just view a much larger version of your phone's portrait screen.

You'll also have to take storage into account, as most Chromebooks don't come with minimal internal storage because the majority of data is stored in the cloud.

Nevertheless, it's surely a welcomed move from Google, as it's now made 2017 Chromebooks a much more viable alternative to a laptop or tablet.

PopularIn Laptops
Microsoft Surface Laptop 2 review: Windows 10 perfection, bar one irritation...
Qualcomm intros Snapdragon 8cx for premium always-on Windows 10 laptops
Apple MacBook Air (2018) review: Return of the Mac
Microsoft Surface Centaurus will ditch the keyboard for a second screen
Best gaming keyboards: The best quiet, loud, colourful and proud mechanical keyboards around
Want the Surface Studio monitor for your PC setup? It's coming in 2020
Comments