Google is bringing Android apps to four more Chromebook models

Google has released a developer update to Chrome OS that'll add Android app support to four Chromebook models.

At its Google I/O conference in June 2016, Google finally confirmed plans to bring Android apps to Chrome OS laptops and other products. That means soon you'll be able to fling Angry Birds from a catapult on your Chromebook and download a shedload of other apps you'd normally find on your smartphone or tablet. However, at launch, the only Chromebook model with Android app support was the Asus Chromebook Flip.

The company promised support would be added to dozens of other Chrome OS-powered laptops. You can find the entire list of supported machines here. It contains Chromebooks from the most popular manufacturers, including Acer, Asus, Dell, Lenovo, Samsung, Toshiba, and HP, among many others. Now, thanks to the new developer update, the Dell Chromebook 13, HP 13, Samsung Chromebook 3, and ASUS C301SA have support.

Of course, if you’d like to get access to the Play Store on one of these laptops immediately, you'd have to run the most recent developer version of Chrome OS. Simply open the settings menu, then click About Chrome OS > More info > Change channel, and select the developer channel.

The Chromebook will automatically download the update and prompt a reboot to finish the installation. And that's it.