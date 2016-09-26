Google ‘Pixel 3’ laptop running Andromeda OS planned for 2017

Google could launch its first ever laptop towards the end of 2017, at least that’s according to sources speaking to Android Police. The laptop will also be the first device to come running Google’s new Andromeda operating system.

The project is known internally as ‘Bison’ but has also been referred to as Pixel 3, following in the footsteps of the Pixel Chromebook and Pixel C tablet.

The Pixel 3 is expected to stray from Google’s Chromebook series and will be marketed as a laptop instead, presumably because of the Andromeda OS which merges the best Chrome features with Android into one platform.

Android Police has stressed that details of the Pixel 3 should be taken with a very large pinch of salt because anything could change between now and the expected Q3 2017 launch. However 9to5Google.com has also confirmed the laptop’s existence and has said Andromeda will also launch on a Huawei-made Nexus tablet - which is a separate story - although it’s not clear when this will be unveiled.

The laptop is expected to be incredibly thin and feature a 12.3in display, which could double up as a tablet. Whether it will be a 2-in-1 laptop/detachable tablet hybrid or a laptop with a flexible hinge remains to be seen. Power should come from either an Intel i3 or i5 processor with 32GB or 128GB of onboard storage and either 8 or 16GB of RAM.

The specs lend to suggest there’ll be two models of Pixel 3 laptop, presumably one for media hoarders and one for those who want to do general web surfing.

The rumours suggest Google really is going all out with the Pixel 3, as it will come with a backlit keyboard and a glass trackpad with haptic and force detection, putting it in the firing line of the MacBook, especially when you consider its planned 10mm thickness.

Other features are expected to include a fingerprint scanner, two USB Type-C ports, stylus support, quad microphones, stereo speakers and a 10 hour battery life.

If the rumours are true, the Pixel 3 could be a genuine contender for the Apple MacBook, especially as it’s predicted to severely undercut the price. The Pixel 3 could arrive with a $799 price tag with a Wacom stylus being available to buy separately.

Google will unveil two new Pixel smartphones at an event next week, the Pixel and Pixel XL, both of which will come running Android 7.1 Nougat.