Google on Chrome OS Android: Working to bring together best of both

It looks like Chrome OS isn't on its deathbed - as Google has just taken the time to explain where the operating system is currently at as well as where it might be headed in the near future.

The Wall Street Journal claimed last week that the operating system powering Chromebook laptops is about to be killed. The report emphasised Google won't give up on Chromebooks altogether; the company actually plans to fold Chrome OS into Android, the operating system it designs for mobile devices

Google engineers have supposedly been trying to combine the two operating systems over the last two years and only recently made progress. Google is therefore rumoured to unveil a single, unified operating system by 2017. An early version, which would provide access to Google Play Store and Android apps, was expected to be previewed by next year.

Now, in an attempt to clear all the confusion, as well as directly respond to these recent reports, Google has published a blog post, in which it specified there is "no plan to phase out Chrome OS". However, in the same sentence, the company admitted: "We’ve been working on ways to bring together the best of both operating systems."

So, Google basically used an interesting choice of words. It confirmed Chrome OS won't be phased out but stopped short of saying Chrome OS and Android will not merge. In fact, it basically confirmed they might, since it has been working on ways to bring them together.

From there Google bragged about its regular six-week software cycle for Chrome OS, guaranteed auto-updates, and how successful its six-year-old operating system is in general, noting 30,000 new Chromebooks are activated every day in classrooms across the US.

It also said Chromebooks are continually listed as the best-selling laptop on Amazon.com. Google further capitalised on this moment by reminding people that the Asus Chromebit will be available in the coming weeks. It's an $85 device that turns any display into a computer.

Oh, and apparently, "dozens of new" Chromebooks are coming in 2016.