Google Chromebook lineup adds Flip touchscreen convertible and Chromebit stick computer

Google has expanded its Chromebook lineup to include new Chrome OS-powered devices without a traditional form factor.

The company has announced the Asus-manufactured Chromebook Flip, for instance. It's an all-metal convertible laptop that's just 15mm thin and weighs less than two pounds. The coolest part about this machine is not just its ability to fold over, but also its display. For the first time, Google has launched an affordable touchscreen Chromebook. The Chromebook Flip will cost $249, whereas the new Chromebook Pixel costs $999.

Google also unveiled an entirely new type of Chrome OS device called the Chromebit. It is described as a full computer, but it is "smaller than a candy bar". The Chromebit will be available for less than $100 and can plug into any display, transforming it into a computer. You can expect the Chromebit to launch this summer, while the Chromebook Flip will release in the spring.

Apart from the Asus Chromebook Flip and Chromebit, Google has introduced the Haier Chromebook 11 (available at Amazon), which has a 11.6-inch screen, 1.8 GHz Rockchip, 2GB of RAM, 16GB of flash storage, and the Hisense Chromebook (available at Walmart), which has a 11.6-inch screen, 2.5GHz quad-core processor, 2GB of RAM, and 16GB of storage. They also feature an all-day battery life.

The new Haier and Hisense Chromebooks are available for pre-order today and cost $149 each.