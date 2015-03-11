Move over MacBook: Google has a new Chromebook Pixel with two USB Type C ports

Two years after launching the first Chromebook Pixel, Google has announced a new version.

The updated Chromebook Pixel uniquely features USB Type C, the same standard for charging that Apple implemented in its latest MacBook. It enables multi-device charging and delivery of high-speed data and display over the same connector and cable. But the new Chromebook Pixel doesn't just have one Type C port; it has one on each side, thus making the machine more convenient than the new MacBook.

It's interesting to note as well that Apple's MacBook has 29W USB-C, whereas the new Chromebook Pixel has 60W USB-C. Other features in the new Chromebook Pixel include a high-resolution touchscreen, aluminium body, glass trackpad, wide-angle camera lens, Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, 32GB SSD, and 12 hours of battery. The new Chromebook Pixel is available for purchase in the US on Google Store for $999.

READ: Google now sells all hardware products through new Google Store

There's also a $1,299 LS version. The LS apparently stands for "Ludicrous Speed", because it is meant to be the faster machine of the two. The LS version is different in that it features a powerful Intel Core i7 processor, as well as 16GB of RAM and a 64GB SSD. Watch the promotional video below for more information about Google's high-end Chrome OS notebook.

READ: USB Type C is here: Faster charging and the death of AC laptop chargers

We're hoping to get a hands-on with the device sometime soon, so keep checking Pocket-lint for all the latest news.