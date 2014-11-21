Google is giving 1TB of free Google Drive space to new Chromebook buyers

The holiday shopping season has officially arrived, and so Google has announced an awesome deal that's exclusive to new Chromebook buyers.

In an attempt to snag your interest this Christmas, Google has come up with a deal that'll encourage you to spend your money on a new Chromebook rather than an HP stream or something like that. Starting today, with the purchase of a new Chromebook, you'll get 1TB of Google Drive storage for two years at no cost. That's a $240 value.

Chromebooks start at $199, and that means Google is essentially giving you more space than what its machines are worth. It's a deal that will appeal to budget-conscious shoppers as well as anyone who is a fan of cloud storage and already uses Drive. After all, with 1TB of space, you could save more than 100,000 photos in Drive.

The only unfortunate aspect of the deal is that it's for people who buy a new, eligible Chromebook at various retail stores or on Google Play Store. If you just bought a Chromebook yesterday, you're out of luck.

One last thing: new Chromebooks won't automatically come with the 1TB of space. You'll have to redeem the actual offer, so make sure you do so before the deadline on 1 January 2015.

