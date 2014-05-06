  Google outs new Intel-powered Chromebook lineup from Lenovo, Asus, Dell, Acer, Toshiba, HP, and LG

Google has announced a huge new lineup of Chromebook computers powered by Intel chips.

"Spring has finally arrived in the U.S. And with the new growth the season brings, we’re happy to expand our Chromebook family. Together with Intel, today we’re announcing a new lineup of Chromebooks with Intel inside from leading manufacturers Acer, Asus, Dell, HP, Lenovo, LG and Toshiba—spanning an entire range of shapes, sizes, colors and configurations," wrote Google in a blog post.

The first three computers are from Lenovo: the N20 and N20p are 11.6-inch laptops with a quad-core Intel Celeron processor, eight-hour battery, two USB ports, up to 4GB of RAM, 16GB of local storage, and possibly 3G connectivity. The N20 is a classic laptop, but the N20p has a touchscreen display that folds back 300 degrees. There's also a touchscreen Thinkpad YOGA 11e. It has a hinge design that Google said enables "tablet or tented-angle usage."

The next featured range is from Asus. Google noted Asus has the most popular desktop on Amazon.com - and it, of course, is a Chromebox. Asus has therefore decided to introduce two more Chromebooks entries, and they're called the Asus C200 and Asus C300. These new laptop computers boast 11-inch and 13-inch respective displays.

And finally, Dell, Acer, Toshiba, HP, and LG have also unveiled either new or updated offerings. The Dell Chromebook 11 and Acer C720 Chromebook, for instance, have been upgraded to include Intel’s Core i3 processor. Toshiba has promised a new 13-inch model as well, and HP said it is planning to debut a Chromebook. As for LG, it is set to offer the LG Chromebase. The Chromebase will be the first all-in-one computer running Google's Chrome OS.

There's not a lot of information in terms of specs, pricing, or availability at the moment. But Google said you can expect these new Chromebooks to release "over the next few months." However, Engadget has claimed Lenovo's N20 series will arrive sometime in June, with the classic model costing between $250 and $279 and the touchscreen model costing between $299 and $329.

UPDATE: Engadget said the upgraded Acer Chromebook will ship this summer for $349, while Dell's upgraded Chromebook will arrive later this year.