  Google Chromebox for meetings bundle takes on video conferencing in US for $999, expect UK version soon

Google's just made the Chrome platform more diverse by introducing a Chromebox bundle for video conferencing.

Called Chromebox for meetings, Gooogle's bundle is a conferencing system comprised an Asus Chromebox with an Intel Core i7 chip. It also has an HD camera, microphone and speaker unit and a keyboard remote control. The only thing it's missing is a display.

A Chromebox is a desktop version of the Chromebook, a personal computer running Google's Chrome OS operating system. The first Chromebook and Chromeboxes were announced at the Google I/O conference in 2011 and began shipping soon after.

Google's Chromebox set-up is an ideal solution for businesses with conference rooms, or any room really, because it enables co-workers and executive to collaborate from "far-flung locations", as Google described. It also offers integration with Google Apps, naturally, allowing up to 15 participants to conference from connected laptops or mobile devices.

Chromebox for meetings is now available in the US for $999. HP and Dell will launch their versions in the coming months, meaning both manufacturers plan to make their first foray into the Chromebox space. Also, Google said it would release this Chromebox bundle later this year in the UK, France, Spain, Canada, Australia, New Zealand and Japan.