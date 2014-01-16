  Google Now desktop integration lands for Chrome browser Canary build

Google Now cards and notifications are now available for the Chrome browser. Kind of.

To further merge your desktop and mobile experience together, Google has added its Google Now service to the latest Mac and Windows build of Chrome Canary. That's a developer, or pre-release, version of Google's desktop web browser.

To enable Google Now in Chrome today, just enter chrome://flags/#enable-google-now into your address bar. You'll then need to restart your computer, and voila! Google Now alerts will be available for your desktop.

You should see alerts for things like weather, sports, traffic and reminders. Keep in mind that some of these notifications are based on the location of your smartphone or tablet.

Google Now is a year-old Android service, though it's also available for Google's iOS app, and it's designed to answers questions, and make recommendation. It displays relevant data, for instance, in the form of specialised cards. It also passively serves up information that you might want, based on your search habits.

Google has continuously added new cards, alerts, and notification features to Google Now since launch. The company has also been working on Chrome integration for Google Now since at least last summer.

Once this latest version of Chrome Canary goes through developers' testing rounds, you can expect to see Google Now come to the Chrome browser officially. All you'll need to do is sign into your Google account to start receiving personalised data seamlessly.