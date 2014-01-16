  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Laptops
    3. >
  3. Laptop news
    4. >
  4. Google laptop news

Google Now desktop integration lands for Chrome browser Canary build

|
  Google Now desktop integration lands for Chrome browser Canary build
Best laptop 2018: All the top notebooks, 2-in-1s and ultraportables to buy today
Best laptop 2018: All the top notebooks, 2-in-1s and ultraportables to buy today

Google Now cards and notifications are now available for the Chrome browser. Kind of.

To further merge your desktop and mobile experience together, Google has added its Google Now service to the latest Mac and Windows build of Chrome Canary. That's a developer, or pre-release, version of Google's desktop web browser.

To enable Google Now in Chrome today, just enter chrome://flags/#enable-google-now into your address bar. You'll then need to restart your computer, and voila! Google Now alerts will be available for your desktop.

You should see alerts for things like weather, sports, traffic and reminders. Keep in mind that some of these notifications are based on the location of your smartphone or tablet.

Google Now is a year-old Android service, though it's also available for Google's iOS app, and it's designed to answers questions, and make recommendation. It displays relevant data, for instance, in the form of specialised cards. It also passively serves up information that you might want, based on your search habits.

Google has continuously added new cards, alerts, and notification features to Google Now since launch. The company has also been working on Chrome integration for Google Now since at least last summer.

READ: Google Now Cards to land in Chrome?

Once this latest version of Chrome Canary goes through developers' testing rounds, you can expect to see Google Now come to the Chrome browser officially.  All you'll need to do is sign into your Google account to start receiving personalised data seamlessly.

PopularIn Laptops
Microsoft Surface Laptop 2 review: Windows 10 perfection, bar one irritation...
Qualcomm intros Snapdragon 8cx for premium always-on Windows 10 laptops
Apple MacBook Air (2018) review: Return of the Mac
Microsoft Surface Centaurus will ditch the keyboard for a second screen
Best gaming keyboards: The best quiet, loud, colourful and proud mechanical keyboards around
Want the Surface Studio monitor for your PC setup? It's coming in 2020
Comments