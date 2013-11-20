  Chromebook voice functionality emerges, teasing more to come

You can now say "OK, Google" to your Chromebook. Well, developers can anyway.

The latest developer release of Chrome OS has a buried feature that allows users to jump into voice search mode. All they have to do is open the App Launcher and say "OK, Google" to begin. Chromium source code expert François Beaufort discovered the ability, and he suggests that the feature is simply a baby step for Google.

"As you will notice, it is just the beginning," Beaufort wrote on Google+' "There are many things we could do such as the 'Ok Google, open Gmail' or 'OK Google, chat with Josh'. What would be your favourite 'OK Google" in Chrome?"

This means Google could expand voice search functionality on Chromebooks in the future, allowing users to open apps and complete tasks. But that's all still down the road - voice commands in Chromebooks are far away from a full release.

Check out Pocket-lint's look at Google Now and where "OK Google" is headed - if you're curious about Google's recent interest and foray into voice search. Google thinks that voice is the future, and it's apparently wasting no time in getting Chromebooks in line with its grand plans.