  Google triples Chromebook availability to 6,600 stores worldwide

Google announced on Monday that it planned to triple the availability of Chromebooks worldwide to 6,600 stores including Walmart and Staples.

In addition to retailers like Best Buy and Amazon.com, Google said Walmart would begin selling the Acer Chromebook starting today. Specifically, the $199 (£127) notebook, which has a 16GB solid-state drive, is now available in over 2,800 Walmart stores across the US.

A variety of Chromebooks from Acer, HP and Samsung will land in over 1,500 Staples stores in the US, as well as the company's online site. Google confirmed Chromebooks will further become available in US retailers like Office Depot, Office Max and regional chains Fry’s and TigerDirect.

According to a blog post on the official Google blog, retailers in 10 other worldwide markets will also newly offer Chromebooks. UK stores include Tesco, Mediamarket and Saturn.

"In addition to Dixons in the UK, now 116 Tesco stores are selling Chromebooks, as well as all Mediamarket and Saturn stores in the Netherlands, FNAC stores in France and Elgiganten stores in Sweden," explained Google.

All JB Hi-Fi and Harvey Norman stores in Australia will carry Chromebooks, as well. As for future expansions, Google said it was "working hard to bring Chromebooks to even more countries later this year".

Google on Monday called Chromebooks fast, simple, secure laptops that "won't break the bank". Moreover, although summer has just begun, the company said school was just around the corner and that Chromebooks were ideal for back-to-school shoppers.