  Three: 3G partner for UK Chromebook launch

Three has confirmed that it has been chosen as the 3G connectivity partner for the Chromebook launch in the UK.

Although no price details have been revealed, it's quite a coup for the network - especially if the deal is exclusive for a period (we'll find out in the next few days if it is).

Chromebooks went official at Google I/O over in San Francisco on Wednesday, with the Samsung Series 5 Chromebook getting a high profile launch event.

Sammy's Chromebook goes on sale here in the UK on 24 June and costs £399 for the 3G version, which is obviously the one Three is concerned with.

Acer also announced that it too has a Chromebook ready to go - and we fully expect there to be more partners for Google as the platform develops.