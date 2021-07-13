(Pocket-lint) - If you're a laptop gamer or just need the extra power offered by an Nvidia RTX 3080 Ti but can't buy one separately then this might be the solution.

Gigabyte has revealed the Aorus RTX 3080 Ti Gaming Box - an external graphics card shroud that holds a water-cooled GeForce RTX 3080 Ti. With a Thunderbolt 3 connection, the Aorus RTX 3080 Ti Gaming Box offers a nice boost in gaming power for your needs.

On the inside, you get a Gigabyte Waterforce GeForce RTX 3080 Ti. running at 19,000MHz and 912GB/s memory bandwidth. That graphics card is capable of running multiple screens with an eye-watering max resolution of 7,680 x 4,320, meaning you can really push the limits of gaming visuals.

It uses a 240mm radiator with twin 120mm fans and is designed to keep your GPU cool while running as quietly as possible. You just need a Thunderbolt 3 connection to make the most of it. But this external gaming box also has USB ports for your gaming peripherals and can support power delivery charging for laptops too.

Naturally being built for gamers, it also has RGB lighting with Gigabyte's RGB fusion 2.0. As you'd expect though, all this gaming goodness comes at a serious price.

