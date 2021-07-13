Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

  1. Home
  2. Laptops
  3. Laptop news
  4. Gigabyte laptop news

Gigabyte is helping up your game with an external water-cooled RTX 3080 Ti

Author image, Contributing editor · ·
News Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.
Gigabyte Gigabyte is helping up your game with an external water-cooled RTX 3080 Ti
The Trust Project Why you can trust Pocket-lint

(Pocket-lint) - If you're a laptop gamer or just need the extra power offered by an Nvidia RTX 3080 Ti but can't buy one separately then this might be the solution. 

Gigabyte has revealed the Aorus RTX 3080 Ti Gaming Box - an external graphics card shroud that holds a water-cooled GeForce RTX 3080 Ti. With a Thunderbolt 3 connection, the Aorus RTX 3080 Ti Gaming Box offers a nice boost in gaming power for your needs. 

On the inside, you get a Gigabyte Waterforce GeForce RTX 3080 Ti. running at 19,000MHz and 912GB/s memory bandwidth. That graphics card is capable of running multiple screens with an eye-watering max resolution of 7,680 x 4,320, meaning you can really push the limits of gaming visuals. 

It uses a 240mm radiator with twin 120mm fans and is designed to keep your GPU cool while running as quietly as possible. You just need a Thunderbolt 3 connection to make the most of it. But this external gaming box also has USB ports for your gaming peripherals and can support power delivery charging for laptops too. 

Naturally being built for gamers, it also has RGB lighting with Gigabyte's RGB fusion 2.0. As you'd expect though, all this gaming goodness comes at a serious price. 

squirrel_widget_5737308

Writing by Adrian Willings. Originally published on 13 July 2021.
Recommended for you
Gigabyte is helping up your game with an external water-cooled RTX 3080 Ti
Gigabyte is helping up your game with an external water-cooled RTX 3080 Ti By Adrian Willings ·
Which Apple MacBook is best for you? MacBook Air or MacBook Pro?
Which Apple MacBook is best for you? MacBook Air or MacBook Pro? By Britta O'Boyle ·
Best Thunderbolt 3 docks 2021: Top docks for maximum performance
Best Thunderbolt 3 docks 2021: Top docks for maximum performance By Dan Grabham ·