Gigabyte's Aorus, Aero, and G-Series laptops all offer 11th-gen Intel

Gigabyte

- Aero and Aorus models are available to buy now

(Pocket-lint) - Gigabyte has announced new Aero, Aorus, and G-Series laptops, and they, of course, come specced out with Intel's 11th-gen Tiger Lake-H chips.

The Aero series of laptops, meant for creators, includes the Aero 15 OLED, which is available with up to an Intel Core i9-11980HK, RTX 3080, and 4K HDR OLED display. There's also the Aero 17 HDR, which is available with the same specs, but it has a 17.3-inch IPS display instead.

The Aero 15 OLED starts at $1,799, and the Aero 17 HDR starts at $2,499. Both are available to buy from 11 May 2021.

Next up are the Aorus 15P, Aorus 17G, and Aorus 17X gaming laptops. The 15P and 17G come with Intel Core i7-11800H processors and up to an Nvidia RTX 3080 with 16GB of video memory. The Aorus 15P features a  15.6-inch 1080p IPS display with 240Hz or 360Hz refresh rates. The Aorus 17G has a 17.3-inch IPS display with a 300Hz refresh rate. The Aorus 17X also has a 17.3-inch 300Hz IPS display with up to an RTX 3080 and an Intel Core i9-11980HK processor.

The Aorus 15P starts at $1,599, and the 17G starts at $2,099. Pricing is not yet known for the 17X. All are available to buy from 11 May 2021.

Lastly, Gigabyte has 15.6-inch G5 MD and G5 GD laptops as well as 17.3-inch G7 MD and G7 GD laptops with resolution and refresh rates of 1080p and 144Hz, respectively, across the range. The G5 MD and G5 GD pack Intel Core i5-11400H processors, while the G7 MD has an i7-11800H, and the G7 GD features an i5-11400H. All the laptops offer Nvidia’s new RTX 3050 and 3050 Ti GPUs.

The new G5 and G7 models are available to preorder from 11 May 2021, with the G5 starting at $1,149.

