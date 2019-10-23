The Pocket-lint Awards will be taking place in the middle of November in association with EE, celebrating the nominations across 19 categories from smartphones and laptops to games and cameras.

All of the devices and products nominated have been reviewed by us in full over the last 12 months and there are some excellent contenders. Here we are looking at the top laptops for playing games in the Best Gaming Laptop category, but we have already covered Best Games, Best Laptop and Best Flagship Phone, among plenty of others in separate stories.

The Short List nominations for Best Gaming Laptop 2019 are:

You can click on each of the titles above to read our full reviews on each nomination, which will give you an idea as to why they have been nominated.

Voting in the 16th annual EE Pocket-lint Awards is now open, so you can let us know which one of the great gaming laptops above you think should win the Best Gaming Laptop award for 2019 and give us your verdict on all, or some, of the other tech across the 18 categories.

To vote for your favourite, head to our Best Gaming Laptop 2019 voting page and score the products you think should win, enter your email address, and hit the submit button.

Winners will be announced at the exclusive event in London on 14 November in association with EE. Voting closes on 3 November.