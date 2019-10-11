It's that time of year again where the team here at Pocket-lint is gearing up ready for our annual Pocket-lint Awards, in association with EE. Our awards are now in their 16th year and with them will come 19 categories, each celebrating the amazing devices we have seen appear and reviewed in full over the last 12 months.

Every year we post a series of stories in the the run up to the awards, each diving a little deeper into the individual categories and the nominees within them. The idea is to give you a run down of why the category exists and point you in the direction of the reviews so you can read more about why we loved a device enough to shortlist it.

This week, we've looked at Best Game, Best Camera, Best Security Camera and Best Speaker, and here we are focusing on the category for the best computer on the go in the Best Laptop 2019 category.

The Short List nominees for Best Laptop 2019 are:

You can click on each of the titles above to read our full reviews on each nomination, which will give you an idea as to why they have been nominated.

Voting in the 16th annual EE Pocket-lint Awards is now open so you can let us know which one of these great devices you think should win the Best Laptop award for this year and give us your verdict on all, or some, of the other tech across the 18 categories.

To vote for your favourite, head to our Best Laptop 2019 voting page and score the products you think should win, enter your email address, and hit the submit button.

Winners will be announced at an exclusive event in London on 14 November in association with EE. Voting closes on 3 November.