EE rolls out ultrafast 300Mbps Fibre Max home broadband

EE has announced two new home broadband plans, both with fast download speeds, ideal for the modern connected family. Called Fibre Max 1 and Fibre Max 2, the two broadband plans have average download speeds of 145Mbps and 300Mbps respectively. They also come with average upload speeds of 28Mbps and 47Mbps.

EE says it has introduced the new plans because modern homes have on average 10 connected devices, covering phones, TVs, games consoles and IoT devices, so fast and consistent broadband is becoming a necessity. Customers on EE's Fibre Max 2 plan can download an HD film in just 12 seconds or a music album in three, and photos can be uploaded to various social channels in the blink of an eye.

The Fibre Max plans use G.fast technology which is available to in excess of 1 million homes, with more becoming connected all the time. EE can let you know if you are in an eligible area using an online tool, in store or over the phone.

If you sign up to either of EE's home broadband plans and are already an EE pay monthly customer, the mobile operator will give you an extra 20GB of data to use, either for yourself or to gift to other family members who may have sent one too many Snapchat messages.

Max Taylor, Managing Director of Marketing, EE said: "Our new fibre broadband plans are designed to support the demands of customers with increasingly connected homes and families."

"With the growth of 4K TV, smart home technology becoming more popular than ever, and more members of the family using the latest smartphones and tablets, we’re giving our customers the widest range of converged mobile and home broadband products in the UK, along with the best customer service, so they can enjoy the fastest speeds both in and out of the home."

The Fibre Max plans are available now and cost £42 a month for Fibre Max 1 or £47 a month for Fibre Max 2, and both are on 18 month contracts. EE has said that for a limited time only, new customers can join without having to pay the £50 set up fee. Existing customers who sign up by 25 July can claim a free BT Whole Home Wi-Fi router kit.