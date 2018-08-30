Lenovo’s new Yoga laptops focus on sound and vision, Dolby Vision

Lenovo has announced three new premium Yoga-series laptops, the Yoga C930, Yoga Book C930 and Yoga S730.

The Lenovo Yoga C930 is the priciest of the three, starting at 1499 Euro. It’s also the laptop most recognisably part of the Lenovo Yoga family.

It’s a hybrid laptop with a touchscreen and a 360-degree hinge. However, the old hinge design that looked like a collection of watch parts has been replaced by a sound bar.

Its drivers point at your rather than, as is more common, firing out from the underside. The display adds to the Yoga C930’s media cred too.

1080p and 4K versions are available, but both have Dolby Vision, an HDR standard. This could be one of the best portable entertainment laptops to date. As long as you don’t take “entertainment” to mean “gaming”.

Its specs aren’t made for games. The Lenovo C930 has either an Intel Core i7-8550U or i5-8250U CPU, both part of the pre-Whiskey Lake generation. And the various configs start at 8GB RAM and a 256GB SSD.

Other extras include a pen that slots into the laptop, a fingerprint scanner and far-field mics for better digital assistant support.

The Lenovo Yoga S730 is the second sound and vision obsessed laptop. It’s not like other Yogas, though.

Its hinge opens up to 180 degrees, not 360, and it does not have a touchscreen. This is for people who want a laptop, not a lifestyle machine.

However, its 1080p screen supports Dolby Vision and the speakers have Dolby Atmos, although they probably don’t sound as good as the C930’s sound bar.

The Yoga S730 is just 1.2kg, and 11.9mm thick. Add slim screen surrounds and you get a very portable machine. It has either an Intel Core i7-8565U or i5-8265U CPU, newer than those of the C930.

Finally, we come to the Yoga Book C930, which will seem the strangest of the three if you have not met a Yoga Book before.

An E-Ink touchscreen sits where a keyboard would usually live. There is no physical keyboard here.

The E-Ink display can also double as a document reader and note-taking surface. An included Precision Pen stylus lets you draw on either the main screen or the E-Ink one, both with 4,096 levels of pressure fidelity.

More specs? The E-Ink screen is of 1920 x 1080 pixel resolution, and the colour display is a 2560 x 1600 pixel IPS LCD with 400-nit max brightness. You miss out on Dolby Vision here, but the Book C930 does have Atmos speakers and is ultra-portable.

It’s just 9.9mm thick and weighs 775g.

You can choose between Intel Core i5-7Y54 and m3-7Y30 CPU. Both are part of the 7th Generation of Intel chips, and aren’t close to as powerful as those of the Lenovo Yoga S730.

But if you buy a Yoga Book C930, you’ll be attracted by its unusual design, not its raw power.

Both C930 laptops will be available from September. The C930 starts at 1499 Euro, the Book C930 999 Euro. The Lenovo Yoga S730 goes on sale towards the end of October and starts at 999 Euro. For an early idea of UK pricing, switch that Euro to a “£” and hope for the best.