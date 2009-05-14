Dell's "Della" site launched to patronise women

In the United States Dell has launched a kind of sub-site aimed at women, perhaps so as not to upset delicate female sensibilities during online shopping, The Register has spotted.

With Dell.com maybe too masculine for the average female consumer, it seems "Della" has gone live to help those with two x chromosomes choose a new netbook.

With pastel colours and lots of images of female models using tech and not looking

scared, sections include "products", "giving", a "featured artist" area and "tech tips".

It seems the company may have changed the tech tips page since The Reg reported the section offered: "seven 'unexpected' ways a netbook can change womanly existence, including helping 'find recipes online, store and organize them, and watch cooking videos'".

The section now contains "5 ways to use a netbook", along with the editor's note: "Some of you have read this article over the last several days & will notice a few modifications. You spoke, we listened. Thank you for your ongoing feedback".