Dell launches "low-cost" Inspiron Mini 10v netbook
Dell has extended its Inspiron Mini series with the launch of the new Mini 10v, described as a lower-cost configuration of its Mini 10 sibling.
Launching in six colours to help appeal to the young 'uns, the 10v costs from £199 including VAT and delivery.
With a 92% of full-size keyboard, spec for the 10v as revealed by Dell is 120GB or 160GB hard drives or a 8GB or 16GB solid state drives, it comes with XP or Ubuntu, offers 1GB RAM, webcam and Bluetooth.
Meanwhile, Dell's Inspiron 15 laptop - from £299 - has been updated with more personalisation possibilities with six colour options including alpine white, ice blue, pacific blue, and flamingo pink, in addition to the existing cherry red and jet black options.
Finally, Dell's Inspiron 545 slim and mini-tower desktops - also from £299 - are now available in the UK on Dell.co.uk with a choice of eight colour options.
