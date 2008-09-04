  Dell launches Inspiron Mini 9 in the UK

After weeks of leaks, and the device going on sale in the US, Dell has officially unveiled the Inspiron Mini 9 for the UK.

Describing it as a "small, easy-to-carry device" it's Dell's answer to the netbook phenomenon running Windows XP Home.

With a starting weight of 1.035kg, Dell says the machine has a durable design, with sealed keyboard and 16GB SSD memory.

There's an 8.9-inch "glossy" LED display, a webcam, Intel Graphic Media Accelerator 950 and built-in Wi-Fi while Bluetooth comes under optional extras.

The Windows XP Inspiron Mini 9, in a piano black finish is available now from £299 including VAT and delivery.

The Mini 9 is available in UK, Ireland, France, Germany and Austria immediately via regional www.dell.com online stores, and in Spain and Italy starting in October.

Dell informs us that Inspiron Mini devices featuring Ubuntu 8.04 and an "intuitive" Dell-developed but customisable interface are expected to be available in a few weeks with a starting price of £269 including VAT and delivery.