  Alienware PCs get world's most powerful graphics card

Alienware is claiming it can deliver a new level of intensity for HD gaming by bringing the "world's most powerful graphics card" to its PCs.

Alienware’s top end desktop machines now feature the ATI Radeon HD 4870 X2 Graphics Card.

Alienware claims this delivers "the ultimate in HD gaming and multimedia entertainment".

The machines that boast the card include the Alienware Area-51, Area-51 ALX and Aurora.

The ATI Radeon HD 4870 X2 features 2.4 teraflops of graphics power, 1,600 stream processing units, and 2GB of dedicated GDDR5 memory.

"Environments, backgrounds and even facial features appear more true-to-life while deep background images gain heightened clarity so gamers can identify and target enemies at greater distances and with greater accuracy", claims the computer manufacturer.

For double the performance, all three Alienware desktops support dual ATI Radeon HD 4870 X2 cards in an ATI CrossFireX configuration for superior quad-graphics power.

Alienware adds that Blu-ray movies will play in full 1080p, while HD games and other media display at resolutions up to 2560x1600.

The ATI Radeon HD 4870 X2 also features Enhanced DVD Upscaling, which allows users to watch standard-definition DVDs at near high-definition quality.