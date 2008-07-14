  Dell announces "Designed for Dell"

Dell has introduced "Designed for Dell", a line of PC accessories that - at this initial launch - includes custom messenger and tote bags, audio devices, mice and hard drives.

The company says the products are distinguished by colour, fit and finish that complement Dell PCs, including the new colourful Dell Studio laptops.

"We are collaborating with technology and fashion leaders to create complementary bags and accessories that offer Dell customers unique ways to express themselves", said David Clifton, director of consumer marketing, Dell Europe.

Current "Designed for Dell" manufacturers include Belkin with backpacks and messenger bags, Targus with "Chillpack" accessories bundles, backpacks, messenger bags and ladies’ totes, Creative with earbuds and speakers, Iomega with external portable hard drives and Logitech with colour-matched mice.

Designed for Dell products currently are available in the UK and throughout Europe.