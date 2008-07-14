Dell announces "Designed for Dell"
Dell has introduced "Designed for Dell", a line of PC accessories that - at this initial launch - includes custom messenger and tote bags, audio devices, mice and hard drives.
The company says the products are distinguished by colour, fit and finish that complement Dell PCs, including the new colourful Dell Studio laptops.
"We are collaborating with technology and fashion leaders to create complementary bags and accessories that offer Dell customers unique ways to express themselves", said David Clifton, director of consumer marketing, Dell Europe.
Current "Designed for Dell" manufacturers include Belkin with backpacks and messenger bags, Targus with "Chillpack" accessories bundles, backpacks, messenger bags and ladies’ totes, Creative with earbuds and speakers, Iomega with external portable hard drives and Logitech with colour-matched mice.
Designed for Dell products currently are available in the UK and throughout Europe.
- 20 years of the iMac: looking back at Apple's legendary iMac G3
- Windows 10 April 2018 Update: Everything you need to know
- Microsoft announces Windows 10 April update, here are all the new features it will bring
- Microsoft is making a 'Windows 10 Lean' for devices with less storage
- Rip DVD 2018: Why should you try a hardware-accelerated DVD ripper?
- 29 best features of macOS High Sierra: The changes you can actually see
- Tim Cook: Apple won't water down iOS and MacOS by merging them
- How to upgrade your gaming area with lighting, speakers and more
- Windows 10 Spring Creators Update delayed due to massive bug
- Google Fuchsia OS: What's the story so far?
Comments