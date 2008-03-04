  Dell launches Latitude XFR D630

Dell has unveiled its first fully ruggedised laptop, the Latitude XFR D630.

The rugged laptop, intended for government and commercial customers, is available now in the US and starts at $3899.

The Latitude XFR D630 meets US Department of Defense standards for products that operate in extreme temperatures, moisture and altitude.

The Latitude XFR D630 includes several tough-guy features:

* Five times more data durability of leading competitors with solid state drives

* Latitude ExpressCharge charges batteries at least 30 minutes faster than competitors

* Outdoor readable screen at 500 nits

* Integrated resistive touch technology to easily interface with the system

* Shock isolated mounting to help protect hard drive, LCD and core electronic elements

* Dual locking butterfly mechanisms for easy access to components

* Sealed keyboard designed to withstand driving rain and dust

We got in touch with Dell here in the UK to see if an imminent Blighty launch was planned, and were informed:

"The initial offering is focused on the US because that is where Dell has seen the strongest interest. As Dell begins customer engagements, they will evaluate expansion."

We think that's a "maybe"...