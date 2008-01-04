Dell Crystal Available Now
It seems that the Dell Crystal is a reality after all.
A teaser on the Dell website this morning promises that CES visitors (and those of you with a Second Life) will get a first glimpse at the space-age 22-inch LCD TV.
All glass and metal - the LCD boasts a 1680 x 1050 resolution, 98% colour gamut, 2ms response time, 2000:1 dynamic contrast ratio, and a built-in 2 megapixel webcam.
Additional features include built-in speakers, and touch controls across the base of the monitor, which are wired along the glass.
According to online reports, the TV's connections will include DVI and HDMI with HDCP and DisplayPort.
For those who are super keen to get their mitts on this modern masterpiece, it is available now for $1199.
