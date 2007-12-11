Dell Latitude XT tablet launches

Dell has officially announced the introduction of a range of tablet PCs in the UK with the launch of the Latitude XT, that the company describes as the thinnest and one of the lightest 12.1-inch convertible tablets available.

As well as the skinny dimensions accolade, the claim is that it is also the brightest in its category with an optional daylight viewing panel.

And if that wasn't enough to get the industry's attention, it is also the only less-than-two-kilogram convertible tablet with pen and capacitive touch capability.

Capacitive technology senses the touch of a finger with no pressure required for the system to recognise input, so works more on a sweep your finger across the screen iPhone-esque way than other touch-input methods.

Other touch features worth a boast on the Latitude XT include touch response times that are faster than the Lenovo X61T and "advanced digital palm rejection technology" that prevents accidental swipes being registered as commands.

The new hardware will comply to Energy Star 4.0 specifications, offer an optional media base for docking and optical media, have a full-size keyboard with dual pointing, be offered with up to 64GB solid state drive and up to 120GB hard drive and have an optional battery slice designed to provide up to 9.5-hours of battery life.

Coming with Intel Core 2 Solo and Duo ULV processors and ATI Radeon X1250 UMA integrated graphics, model dependant, the Latitude XT starts at £1520 plus VAT and delivery.

Dell will begin to take orders for and ship the Latitude XT by the end of the year.