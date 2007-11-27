  Dell announces European retail deal

Dell and Carrefour have announced an agreement that will see consumers able to purchase Dell products in 365 Carrefour Group stores in France, Belgium and Spain beginning in January.

The plans also include more stores in more countries later in the year.

This most recent announcement sees Dell pushing more and more into the retail market, after years of direct selling only business model.

"We're delighted to have reached this agreement with Carrefour, which enables consumers to have greater access to Dell products in an environment where they can experience the look and feel of our products before purchasing", said Mark Ormerod, vice president and general manager,consumer business for Dell's Europe, Middle East and Africa operations.

"Beginning in January consumers in Europe will be able to call, click or visit to purchase award winning Dell products at great prices."

This agreement will see Dell products available in nearly 10,000 stores around the globe.