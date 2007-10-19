  Dell challenges "ReGeneration" with green computer design contest

Dell has issued a global challenge to members of the "ReGeneration" – people of all ages who share a goal of protecting the Earth – to help its engineers design the world’s most environmentally responsible computing technology.

The challenge is called the ReGeneration: International Green Computing Technology Design Competition; Dell is looking for ideas that demonstrate fresh approaches and responsible solutions for green computing technology.

"We want the best ideas from design students, computer enthusiasts and others to help technology protect our environment", said Ken Musgrave, director of Dell’s Experience Design Group.

"Dell is committed to partnering with the ReGeneration in its effort to be the greenest technology company on the planet."

The professionally juried competition is open to all, with a focus on students of universities and colleges that offer design programs.

Competition details are now available and the submission period spans January through April 2008. Jury-selected finalists will be announced in May 2008, and honored with a prize of $10,000 each.

A popular vote will be held online to find the finalist submission that most resonates with the public. That winner will receive an additional $15,000 prize. If the popular vote winner is a student, his or her university is eligible for a matching $15,000 prize.

Entry details are available at www.dell.com/designregeneration.