Dell offers 2407WFP-HC, a 24-inch multimedia flat panel display

Dell has launched two new flat-panel monitors for businesses - one big, wide effort with sexy colour capabilities and one "value" offering.

Dell says the the 24-inch UltraSharp 2407WFP-HC display is perfect for high-end graphic designers, gamers and content creators, while the 19-inch entry-level Dell E198FP monitor is a flat-panel with an affordable price.

The not-very-exciting E198FP is designed for a variety of users ranging from the home to corporate, it can be wall or desk mounted and includes a cable management feature.

On the other hand, the Dell UltraSharp 2407WFP-HC widescreen display features TrueColor Technology which offers 92% colour gamut, allowing for crisp, vibrant imagery and providing accurate colour representation for content creation, video and photo editing, and desktop publishing.

The monitor also offer viewing angles of up to 178 degrees and a tilting stand, a contrast ratio of 1000:1, 1920 x 1200 resolution and 6ms response time.

The Dell E198FP and UltraSharp 2407WFP-HC are both available now and are priced at £159 and £589 respectively, plus VAT and delivery.