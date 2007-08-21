  1. Home
Augmentix XTG630 is one tough nut notebook

  Augmentix XTG630 is one tough nut notebook
Let's face the facts - having an ordinary laptop is not going to cut it when your job requires you to head off to a war zone or construction site.

This is where the Augmentix XTG630 comes in - boasting unprecedented toughness without sacrificing on performance.

The XTG630 has a Dell interior, featuring a pretty powerful dual core Intel 2.4GHz processor aided by an Intel GMA X3100 graphics processor, built-in 802.11a/g/n Wi-Fi connectivity, Bluetooth support, and GPS so that you don't get lost in a foreign land.

On the outside, the XTG630 packs a dense magnesium exoskeleton complete with an over-mold protection system to help protect its precious content against external forces such as dust, knocks, and drops.

Other features include Augmentix's very own QuadCool thermal management system to keep the unit running efficiently, while a 14.1-inch DirectVue LCD provides excellent viewability under direct sunlight.

No word on pricing, the XTG630 is aimed at corporate purchasers.

