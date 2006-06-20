  Dell's new Latitude D420 is their lightest notebook yet

Dell has added to its range of Latitude range with the lightweight and highly-portable D420.

The company has released the notebook with an Intel Core Solo processor, but promises that dual-core configurations will be available later in the summer.

Weighing just 1.36Kg, the D420 features a battery life of more than seven hours, and has a 12.1-inch wide-aspect display.

Customers can configure systems with either Wi-Fi 802.11g or 802.11a/g, as well as optional mobile broadband connections from Vodafone in the UK.

The standard system comes with a Smart Card reader and Trusted Platform Module security technology, and customers can add biometric fingerprint readers as well.

Connectivity includes 3 USB ports, an IEEE 1394 port, and an SD card slot.

Starting at £739 ex VAT and delivery, the D420 comes with a three-year limited warranty with next-business-day on-site International Travellers Warranty.

For the eco-conscious amongst you, the new notebook also meets the requirements of the EU's Restriction of Hazardous Substances directive.