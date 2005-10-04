Dell launch XPS M170 gaming laptop

Dell today announced the launch of the Inspiron XPS M170 - a new gaming notebook featuring NVIDIA's GeForce(tm) Go 7800 graphics card.

The NVIDIA GeForce Go 7800 is the first notebook PC graphics processing unit (GPU) based on the GeForce 7 Series architecture.

The Inspiron XPS M170, features a 17-inch wide screen display in UXGA (Ultra Extended Graphics Array) resolution as well as being “enhanced” by Dell's TrueLifeTM technology, which enhances the LCD display contrast and offering extremely realistic, cinematic-like images when gaming.

The laptop will also feature an Intel Pentium M 770 processor (2.13GHz, 533MHz FSB, 2MB L2 Cache), 512MB to 2GB DDR2 at 533MHz and dual-channel DDR2 memory, Integrated 56K v.92 capable modem, 10/100/1000 Ethernet, integrated Intel 2200 (802.11b/g) Wi-Fi network connection and Bluetooth capability, Choice of fixed optical drives: CD-RW/DVD or Double Layer DVD+/-RW/+R, Ports include IEEE 1394, USB2.0, Dolby Digital Audio Out, S-Video Out, S/PDIF, SD Memory Card Reader and Windows XP Home or Professional Edition SP2

Users can customise the appearance of the system themselves. The black and silver chassis features a full range of options to create a

completely unique look, different to other systems in the Inspiron range.

LED perimeter lighting is available in 16 different colours and fully

customisable through an exclusive interface of Dell(tm)'s power management application, QuickSet. A clear snap-on cover for the LCD display back has been designed in a printer-friendly 6" x 11" format so users can place their own unique stamp on the system using individual art or photography preferences.

Dell, wanting to take the offering seriously, is also setting up a dedicated support queue for the new machine. When XPS customers dial the dedicated XPS support number, they are routed to a dedicated queue of special technicians specially trained on the Inspiron XPS M170.

The Inspiron XPS M170 is now available for £1621, including VAT and delivery throughout Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA).