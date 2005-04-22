Alienware announces Star Wars PCs
For the Star Wars fan that must have everything Alienware the gaming desktop manufacturer has created two Star Wars PCs.
The Alienware Aurora: Star Wars Edition will come loaded with exclusive Star Wars content such as movie soundtracks, wallpapers, desktop skins, fan club membership and game demos, as well as being available in two awe-inspiring case designs: Light Side or Dark Side.
The machines will differ on content; the Dark Side machine opting for a black case design showcasing head-turning artwork of Darth Vader and the rest of the sinister Imperial forces as well as including an exclusive Imperial wallpaper and desktop skin as well as a pulse-pounding Star Wars movie soundtrack.
While the Light Side will feature artwork of Obi-Wan Kenobi, Yoda, Luke Skywalker and the other heroic Rebels and includes an exclusive Rebel wallpaper and desktop skin and to music of a Star Wars movie soundtrack.
Both models will be powered by AMD Athlon 64 and 64 FX processors, NVIDIA SLI graphics technology, and PCI Express technology.
Alienware has so far not set a price for the two new models or said whether or not they will be available in the UK However a standard Aurora is listed on its website for $2,639 (£1300)
We'll keep you posted
