  Win a new Dell Studio 16 XPS laptop

Pocket-lint has teamed up with Dell Outlet to bring you the opportunity to win one of their high end XPS Laptops. Whether you are into gaming, films, photography or general PC usage this Laptop is a fantastic prize for any PC Lover. To check out what it has to offer just follow this www.dell.co.uk/outlet/pl link.

And here are "five good reasons why you should buy from Dell Outlet":

Exceptional Value for Money - Get the latest technology at an unbelievably low price.

Quality Systems from Dell - All products are tested and retested to offer same-as-new quality and reliability.

Warranty and Service Included - Your system is protected by the same warranty and service as new systems.

Huge Variety of Systems - Pick your perfect system from the huge variety of configurations available.

Fast Delivery - Many items typically ship within 5-7 working days.

The laptop itself will sport 2GB RAM and 320GB hard drive, all wrapped up in a smart design. Connections wise you'll get 2 USB ports, HDMI and VGA-out, five in one memory card reader, ExpressCard slot and eSATA port.

To enter into this competition all you have to do is answer a simple question. In addition you have the opportunity to opt-in to receiving Dell Outlet's weekly enewsletter which is packed with updates on system availability and occasional special offers. Don’t worry, you can opt-out of this at any time.

So for a chance to win, simply answer the question below.

Terms & Conditions

All correct entries will be entered into a [free prize] draw which will take place on 16 March 2010 and the winner will be chosen at random under the supervision of an independent observer.

Winners will be notified of success by email.

A list of winners can be obtained from onlinecomps@ggmr.co.uk

The judge’s decision is final and no correspondence will be entered into.

Competition closing date is Friday 12 March.

Collective or multiple entries will not be accepted.

Dell Outlet is a division of Dell Products, selling refurbished computer equipment which is limited in quantity. This is product, which has been returned to Dell for a variety of reasons including cancellations and specifications changes. All products have been professionally tested and repackaged to Dell factory standards and come with a consumer package.



2009 Dell Products Dell, the Dell logo, Dimension and Inspiron are registered trademarks or trademarks of Dell Products. Dell disclaims proprietary interest in the trademarks or trade names of other entities used to refer to them or their products. Microsoft, MS and Windows are registered trademarks of Microsoft Corporation. Intel, the Intel Inside logo, Intel Centrino, the Intel Centrino logo, Pentium, Intel Xeon and Celeron are trademarks or registered trademarks of Intel Corporation or its subsidiaries in the United States and other countries.



The prize is one Dell Outlet Studio XPS 16 laptop



Minimum specifications - Windows Vista Home - 2040MB memory - 320GB hard drive - DVD+/-RW



In the event that the prizes offered are unavailable due to circumstances beyond our control, we reserve the right to offer alternative prizes of equal or greater value.



Competitions are open to residents in the UK, who are over 18 years of age. Competitions are not open to employees of Glam Media Ltd and their various affiliates, agencies, suppliers, sponsors and members of employees' immediate families.



Submission of an entry will be taken to mean acceptance of these terms and conditions.



Promoter: Glam Media Ltd, 26 Eastcastle Street, London, W1W8DQ

The prize is provided by Dell Products, Dell House, The Boulevard, Cain Road, Bracknell, Berkshire, RG12 1LF.

For Dell’s privacy policy please click here

This competition has finished.