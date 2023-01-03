Alienware lifts the lid on its 2023 laptops

(Pocket-lint) - Alienware has unveiled its 2023 laptop lineup at CES.

This time around, the brand has done away with its typical 15 and 17-inch models, in favour of 14, 16 and 18-inch variants.

The lineup is split into two distinct categories, the M-series and X-series.

M-series laptops are all about power and are designed to satisfy gamers that want to play the most demanding AAA games at high resolutions.

The X-series machines are all about innovation and feature Alienware's latest patented designs for a luxurious gaming experience.

Alienware M18

The Alienware M18 is the brand's most powerful laptop yet, configurable with up to a GeForce RTX 4090, Intel 13900HX processor and 64GB of RAM.

You can also choose from a plethora of storage configurations, supporting up to 9TB, should you need it.

For the display, you can choose between a lightning-fast 480Hz 1920 x 1200 panel or a 165Hz 2560 x 1600 model.

Of course, this powerful new hardware is supported by a new and improved cooling setup, with additional heat pipes and a massive vapour chamber.

Alienware X16

Alienware describes its X16 as its most premium laptop ever, and it's certainly flashy.

There's advanced RGB lighting everywhere, including per-key AlienFX backlighting on the keyboard and a fully backlit trackpad that's capable of animated gradients.

It features a full metal chassis made from anodized aluminium and magnesium alloy.

there's also a 6-speaker spatial audio setup onboard, for the first time, and it has Dolby Atmos support.

On the inside, it can be configured with up to an RTX 4090, along with an Intel 13900HK and 32GB of DDR5 memory.

The chassis has been slimmed down, but it still matches the TDP of the previous X17 model thanks to advancements in cooling and efficiency.

Alienware X14

Alienware claims that the X14 is the world's thinnest gaming laptop, at only 14.5mm thick.

Despite its slim chassis, it can still be configured with up to a 10-core Intel i7 13620H, an RTX 4060 GPU and 32GB of DDR5.

It features a 14-inch 165Hz QHD+ display along with a 1080P webcam and Windows Hello support.

Portability extends to the charging brick, too, and a 130W USB-C adapter is included as standard.

