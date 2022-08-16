Alienware unveils a super-speedy 360Hz gaming monitor

(Pocket-lint) - Alienware has launched two new gaming monitors, one of which comes with a blazing fast 360Hz variable refresh rate.

It's called the Alienware 25 (or to be more specific, AW2523HF) and it's a 1080p 24.5-inch IPS monitor designed with esports in mind.

-

The brand's signature futuristic stylings are implemented here, but there's no RGB on this particular model, which is sure to delight and frustrate gamers in equal measure.

What you do get, though, is an integrated headset stand, which we love to see, and a redesigned hexagonal base.

Alienware sought feedback from pro gamers when designing the new base and the result provides maximum keyboard and mouse space for those elite flick-shots.

The Alienware 25 also offers 99 per cent sRGB coverage and HDR10 support.

Alongside the speedster, Alienware introduced the Alienware 27 (AW2723DF), a 27-inch IPS panel offering up to 280Hz at 1440p.

This display comes with a slightly fancier design, which includes three-zone AlienFX lighting and a white finish.

The colour rendition is bumped up a notch, too, it covers 95 per cent of the DCI-P3 colourspace and 100 per cent sRGB.

In addition, it has VESA DisplayHDR 600 support and also comes with an integrated headset stand.

The Alienware 25 will be available in the UK from September 7 at a price of £399, the Alienware 27 comes a little later, arriving on October 6 for £519.

Writing by Luke Baker.