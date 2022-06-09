(Pocket-lint) - Dell has announced its latest XPS 13 2-in-1, and it seems the rumours were true. Unlike previous generations which relied on a 360-degree hinge, this one is an actual tablet.

It's made to work with a magnetic folio keyboard case and the design that sits somewhere between Apple's Magic Keyboard for the iPad and Microsoft's Surface Pro.

The magnetic Folio keyboard case allows the screen to sit at three angles: 100, 112.5 and 125-degrees. There's a magnetic stylus, too, which attaches to the top of the device and will charge while docked.

Both the XPS Folio and stylus are sold separately, though, so it would seem Dell is pretty confident about this device's capabilities as a tablet.

This is the first XPS device to offer the option of 5G connectivity, as well as eSIM support. To prevent interference, the 5G model will feature a Gorilla Glass 7 back, whereas the Wi-Fi only model is made from machined aluminium.

As you might expect, the new convertible takes advantage of Intel's latest 12th Gen Core i5 and i7 processors. They can be configured with up to 16GB of LPDDR4 RAM and 1TB of PCIe 4.0 storage.

The display has a 3:2 aspect ratio with a 2880 x 1920 resolution. It's got a brightness of 500 nits and supports DisplayHDR 400.

Connectivity is a little limited, with just two Thunderbolt 4 ports on board, though these ports support both DisplayPort and Power Delivery.

The headphone socket and microSD support will be sorely missed, but at least Dell is including both USB-C to USB-A and USB-C to 3.5mm headphone adapter in the box.

When it comes to cameras, there's a 1080p front-facing webcam which supports Windows Hello, as well as a rear camera that can shoot 4K video and 11MP photos.

Pricing and availability are yet to be announced, but we know it's launching this summer - and we're excited to see how it performs.

Writing by Luke Baker.