Dell's next XPS machine is a Microsoft Surface style 2-in-1

(Pocket-lint) - The Dell XPS lineup features some of our favourite laptops for productivity, but those wanting a 2-in-1 device have been restricted to laptops with a 360-hinge rather than a true tablet-style convertible.

It would seem that's about to change, new images from reliable leaker Evan Blass, at 91Mobiles, show a new XPS tablet with a detachable keyboard cover.

The design is very reminiscent of the convertibles in Microsoft's Surface lineup, with what appears to be a detachable fabric-lined keyboard cover including a sizable trackpad.

The keyboard is similar to the one found on the Dell XPS 13 Plus, with minimal spacing between the keys. Early reports about this keyboard are very positive, so it will be interesting to see if the keyboard cover can also provide such an excellent typing experience.

Why Nvidia's DLSS tech is perfect for higher performance and efficiency By Pocket-lint International Promotion · 25 May 2022

91mobiles

Elsewhere, we can see two USB-C ports, a power button and volume controls, a fingerprint scanner and, unfortunately, no headphone socket. There's also what appears to be a SIM tray, hinting that we might see a 5G version of this device.

There is a sizable camera on the rear, as well as numerous sensors on the front. We imagine the front sensors will be used to enable Windows Hello, and possibly some of the privacy-focused features that come alongside Intel's 2022 Evo platform.

Beyond that, there's not much we know about the device. 91Mobiles suggests these images represent the final design of the hardware and that it will be unveiled soon.

PC Gaming now has a dedicated hub page!

PC Gaming Week in association with Nvidia GeForce RTX may have come to an end, but you can still find all of that great content as well as all future PC gaming news, reviews, features and more on our dedicated hub page.

Writing by Luke Baker.