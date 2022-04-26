(Pocket-lint) - Dell has a new ultra-premium 2-in-1 on the way, called the Latitude 9330, and it sounds like a dream come true for remote workers.

As with many of Intel's 12th Gen Evo laptops, privacy and efficiency are at the forefront of the design. Onlooker detection can ensure that valuable data isn't snooped on when you're working from a coffee shop, and your screen will automatically lock when you walk away, keeping your files safe and saving battery life.

The Latitude 9330 is built for professionals who find themselves in countless conference calls, and so many of the features are geared toward providing the best video call experience possible.

This is best evidenced by the presence of capacitive touch Zoom shortcuts on the trackpad which allow you to mute your microphone, turn your webcam on and off, open chat and share your screen with a single press.

The webcam has a Full HD resolution and a built-in privacy shutter that opens and closes with video calls. It's paired with improved microphones and speakers to ensure you hear every detail in your meetings.

As you'd expect from a premium business laptop, it's no slouch, either. It packs a 12th Gen Intel i7 processor, Gen 4 NVMe storage and up to 32GB of LPDDR5 RAM.

It also comes with Dell's fastest charging tech, ExpressCharge 2.0, which can bring your battery back up to 80 per cent within 40 minutes.

Best laptop 2022: Top budget and premium notebooks for professionals, students and casual users By Max Freeman-Mills · 26 April 2022

The Latitude 9330 will be available worldwide from June, pricing is yet to be confirmed.

Writing by Luke Baker.