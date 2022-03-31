(Pocket-lint) - Dell has revamped its Latitude series of professional laptops for 2022, including 12th Gen Intel processors and the latest connectivity in the form of 5G and Wi-Fi 6E.

The new lineup has a focus on hybrid working and will feature improved processors, camera specifications and microphones to aid in a Zoom meeting filled workday.

To support this, Dell's Optimizer software has a host of new features that are centred around privacy and convenience when working outside of the office.

This includes onlooker detection, which can detect someone peeking over your shoulder and two-way background noise suppression to improve call quality.

These new keyboards by Logitech have our favourite emojis built in and we love them! By Pocket-lint Promotion · 9 February 2022 If you used emojis a whole bunch you might want to think about picking one of these keyboards up.

There's even a model that has capacitive touch Zoom shortcuts built-in to the trackpad.

The Latitude 9430 is an ultra-premium laptop or 2-in-1 with what Dell claims is the best screen-to-body ratio on a 14-inch business laptop. Continuing the theme, it also contains a new FHD camera for clearer video calls.

The new Latitude 7330 in its Ultralight configuration weighs just 2.13lbs/0.967 kg and retains a wide variety of ports to keep you connected. Dell says it does all this while maintaining its world-class reliability.

Along with the new notebooks, Dell also introduced its new Premier Rechargeable Active Pen, the world’s first active pen with Tile tracking that can be located via the Tile app.

Of course, a refresh is coming to its Latitude 5000 series, too, as well as the introduction of a new Latitude 3330.

Writing by Luke Baker.