Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

  1. Home
  2. Laptops
  3. Laptop news
  4. Dell laptop news

Save over a grand on the Alienware m15 R4 Gaming Laptop

Author image, Contributing editor · ·
Shopping An article with a focus on shopping, be that a specific deal or offer. Pocket-lint may get a small bounty in return if you buy something.
Alienware Save over a grand on the Alienware m15 R4 Gaming Laptop
The Trust Project Why you can trust Pocket-lint

(Pocket-lint) - A massive discount on a beastly gaming laptop, the Alienware m15 R4 has £1080 off for Black Friday.

Alienware m15 R4 - £1080 off

Alienware m15 R4 - £1080 off

If you need an absolute monster of a laptop with the added benefit of it looking like it came from outer space, look no further. With an RTX 3080, Intel Core i9 processor and 32GB this one is outrageously powerful. Was £3,349, now a great deal at £2,269.

This laptop doesn't skimp anywhere, pretty much every specification is maxed out for pure performance. What's more, it looks great too!

The RTX 3080 needs little introduction, the Core i9 processor will obliterate any task you can throw at it and 32GB of RAM is more than any normal person needs. Even the storage is in beast mode with two 512GB NVMe SSDs in Raid 0 for maximum speed.

Yeah, it's still not cheap but if you need this kind of power it comes at a price - and this is likely the best price you'll find!

Best laptop 2021: Top budget and premium notebooks for professionals, students and casual users
Best laptop 2021: Top budget and premium notebooks for professionals, students and casual users By Max Freeman-Mills ·

More Black Friday UK deals

Writing by Luke Baker. Originally published on 26 November 2021.
Recommended for you
Best laptop deals for Black Friday 2021: Big savings on Asus, LG, Huawei, Razer and more
Best laptop deals for Black Friday 2021: Big savings on Asus, LG, Huawei, Razer and more By Luke Baker ·
Save over a grand on the Alienware m15 R4 Gaming Laptop
Save over a grand on the Alienware m15 R4 Gaming Laptop By Luke Baker ·
Save $1,400 on the Razer Blade 15 Advanced this Black Friday
Save $1,400 on the Razer Blade 15 Advanced this Black Friday By Luke Baker ·