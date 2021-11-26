Save over a grand on the Alienware m15 R4 Gaming Laptop

(Pocket-lint) - A massive discount on a beastly gaming laptop, the Alienware m15 R4 has £1080 off for Black Friday.

Alienware m15 R4 - £1080 off If you need an absolute monster of a laptop with the added benefit of it looking like it came from outer space, look no further. With an RTX 3080, Intel Core i9 processor and 32GB this one is outrageously powerful. Was £3,349, now a great deal at £2,269. View offer

This laptop doesn't skimp anywhere, pretty much every specification is maxed out for pure performance. What's more, it looks great too!

The RTX 3080 needs little introduction, the Core i9 processor will obliterate any task you can throw at it and 32GB of RAM is more than any normal person needs. Even the storage is in beast mode with two 512GB NVMe SSDs in Raid 0 for maximum speed.

Yeah, it's still not cheap but if you need this kind of power it comes at a price - and this is likely the best price you'll find!

