(Pocket-lint) - Alienware has just unveiled what it claims to be "gaming masterpieces" with its range of X-Series notebooks. These are the thinnest laptops the company has ever produced and come in the form of the Alienware x15 and x17.

The company has taken its classic "legend industrial design" and updated it to deliver some seriously nice looking gaming laptops that pack plenty of power under the hood. Crafted with magnesium alloy or CNC milled aluminium depending on the model you choose, they're built to be brilliant both outwardly and on the inside too.

Having an ultra-thin form factor is the main goal here, with size being shed from previous models without negatively impacting performance. The Alienware x15 is said to be 22 per cent thinner than the Alienware M15 R4, while the x17 is 5 per cent thinner than the m17 R4.

Alienware says it's had to invent new (patent pending) technology to ensure cooling and performance is still what you'd expect from a high-performance gaming laptop.

That cooling tech includes an industry-first, thermal interface material made of a Gallium-Silicone that's said to offer a 25 per cent improvement in thermal resistance. Combined with a quad-fan setup and Alienware's Cryo-Tech cooling technology, these new laptops are said to run cool and efficiently despite the power-packed into the chassis.

On the Alienware x15 that spec includes up to an Intel Core i9 11900H CPU, up to 32GB of DDR4 3,200MHz RAM, up to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 and as much as 4TB of PCIe M.2 NVMe storage. Round that off with a 15.6-inch screen that includes options of 1080p 165Hz 3ms response time, 1080p 360Hz 1ms response time or 1440p 240Hz with 2ms and you've got a potentially delightful device.

The Alienware x17 is potentially even more exciting. The specs on that laptop include an Intel Core i9 11900H CPU, up to 64GB DDR4 XMP 3466MHz RAM, up to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 (with a higher base clock of 1350Mhz) and as much as 4TB of PCIe M.2 NVMe storage. This laptop has a 17.3-inch screen with options that include 1080p 165Hz 3ms response time, 1080p 360Hz 1ms response time or 4K 120Hz 4ms response time.

Alienware says that gamers interested in a UHD-4K panel can enjoy up to 100 per cent Adobe colour gamut and 500-nits brightness. Which it says is ideal for those who are also creating their own content for YouTube.

The x17 also has some nice touches that include options of CherryMX ultra-low-profile mechanical keyboard with up to 1.8mm key travel. To make the laptops easier on the eye, they're both equipped with ComfortView Plus technology that's designed to reduce blue light without reducing image quality.

Maximum performance a key goal of the design of these two laptops. Alienware has said the machines have been designed to give maximum performance for a longer time while also running cool. Users will also be given the control to set temp ranges and fan speed.

Importantly, with such a snazzy finish these machines have also been treated to last. That includes a high endurance clear coat paint formula to keep stains at bay and they even tested against French's Mustard.

Full specs of both machines will be available 15 June with the x15 starting from $1,999.99 and the x17 starting at $2,099.99.

Writing by Adrian Willings.